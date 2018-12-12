Kelowna homeowner puts out bedroom fire

Kelowna firefighters responded to an early morning fire Wednesday at a residence in the city’s north end.

They were called to a two-storey home in the 800 block of Fuller Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. following reports of a fire in a bedroom.

Smoke was coming out of the bedroom window when crews arrived, however, the flames had already been extinguished by the owner.

The fire was contained to the bedroom. The cause is not considered suspicious.

Damage to the house was minimal and the owner was not forced to vacate the premises.