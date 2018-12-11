First fully-accessible outdoor rink in the province opens in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s first fully-accessible outdoor rink opened Tuesday at the Dakota Community Centre.
Called the Jumpstart Community Rink thanks to a sponsorship by Canadian Tire’s charity, the $680,000 addition to the Dakota Community Centre includes the new rink and modifications to the community centre.
Canadian Paralympic sledge hockey player Greg Westlake said he used to have to crawl to outdoor rinks from the clubhouse with his sledge in tow.
Now, one of the paths from the centre to the rink is ice, allowing sledge hockey players the ability to skate straight to the rink.
“The Jumpstart Community Rink promises opportunities for kids here in Winnipeg and sets a standard that I hope other Canadian communities will soon follow.”
The new rink includes things like Plexiglas inserts in the player and penalty boxes to allow those on a sledge to see, specific height considerations for gates and design considerations for stability of the enhanced features.
