Okanagan boat company expands production capacity

Citing strong economic indicators, KingFisher Boats of Vernon, B.C., is expanding its production capacity.

On Monday, KingFisher announced that it has completed expansion at its Center of Excellence on Highland Road. According to the company, which creates welded sportfishing boats, the expansion will allow its manufacturing facilities and workforce to grow.

“The ultimate goal of this expansion project is to help KingFisher meet the growing needs of those who seek adventure, love exploring and fishing,” said Mark Delaney, director of sales and marketing. “Enriching lives by spending time on the water is what we’re all about.”

Delaney added “the move to bigger boats is popular as they allow us to add the family features while retaining the core fishing features that are critically important to our buyers.”

KingFisher said “economic indicators are working in the boating industry’s favour — a stable housing market, strong consumer confidence, growing disposable income and consumer spending, and low interest rates all contribute to a healthy recreational boating market.”

KingFisher designs and builds 34 models for lake, river and ocean markets from California to Alaska to Newfoundland. The company currently employs 150 people and is looking to hire 15 more. If you are seeking employment, you are asked to be at KingFisher’s Center of Excellence, 8160 Highland Road, on Friday, December 14th for on-site interviews between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

