Uber Eats customer complains of crappy service after soiled underwear found in order

A man in Florida was left disgusted with his Uber Eats experience after claiming he received a side order of soiled underwear with his food delivery over the weekend.

In an interview with Local 10 News, the customer, identified only as Leo, said he was visiting Miami Beach for Art Basel when he placed an order for some Japanese food Sunday night. After he receiving his order, the man noticed something else in the takeout bag.

“Who thinks that you’re going to get delivered somebody’s dirty underwear?” Leo told the news station.

Leo said he went outside the hotel where he was staying to grab his order when the Uber Eats rep took off running after handing Leo his order.

“I grabbed the food, and right when I got the food, she took off running, and I was like, ‘That was kind of odd,’” Leo recalled.

Back in his room, Leo was ready to chow down on his order when he opened the bag and noticed the extra item.

“I thought this, when I was pulling it out, this sure is a fancy napkin,” Leo told Local 10 News.

For whatever reason, Leo saved the dirty underwear and food order and used a pair of tongs to show the news station the pair of white, thigh-length undies, which appeared to be stained with feces.

Uber issued a statement saying the customer’s claim is “very concerning.”

“We are reviewing this order and reaching out to all parties to help understand what may have occurred,” the company said. “The courier has been removed from the app pending investigation.”

The customer received a refund for his order, according the news station.