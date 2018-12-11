2018 proves to be banner year for film production in Manitoba

Manitoba’s film industry continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

Manitoba Film and Music says last year, production generated $173 million in revenue and so far this fiscal year – which ends in March – production has already hit $210 million.

CEO of Manitoba Film and Music, Carol Vivier, tells Global News major studios like Fox and Universal like to shoot in Manitoba.

“We have an incredible crew base here. We have really great labour. Every time they come their experience has been terrific.”

Vivier said the productions range from major motion pictures to TV movies, to drama series, to documentaries.

In addition, six Hallmark holiday movies were shot here in the past year, she said.

