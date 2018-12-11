Police pin down, detain man inside grounds of British parliament

Armed British police used a stun gun to restrain a man inside the grounds of parliament in Westminster on Tuesday, a Reuters photographer who witnessed the incident said.

“Stop. Get down,” police shouted, the Reuters photographer said.

READ MORE: Video shows Theresa May, British MPs fleeing Parliament after attack

Reuters pictures showed armed police using a stun gun on the man on the cobbled forecourt inside the British parliament‘s main Carriage Gates.

The man was later handcuffed as police pointed a gun at the man’s head. Police did not immediately comment.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death near Carriage Gates before being shot dead.

WATCH: Thousands gather for vigil on London’s Westminster Bridge

In August, a man was arrested after driving a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming into barriers outside the parliament building in what police said appeared to be a terrorism attack.