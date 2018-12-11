World
European Union executive won’t renegotiate Brexit deal with Britain

By Gabriela Baczynska Reuters

The European Union’s executive said on Monday it would not renegotiate its Brexit agreement sealed with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“We have an agreement on the table,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission told reporters, recalling a position expressed by President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“We will not renegotiate.”

A day before the UK parliament could vote down May’s Brexit deal, the spokeswoman said the bloc was ready for “all scenarios.”

She added thatJuncker spoke by telephone with May on Sunday.

