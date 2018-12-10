Winds could gust in excess of 100 km/h in parts of southern Alberta on Tuesday: Environment Canada

A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Alberta as Environment Canada forecasts that “strong westerly winds” could gust over 100 km/h in some areas on Tuesday.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected,” the weather agency said on its website, adding that the powerful wind gusts are expected to develop Tuesday morning and then continue throughout the afternoon.

READ MORE: Winter weather forecast: What Canadians can expect from coast to coast

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that are under a weather alert of some kind, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.