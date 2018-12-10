Male shooting victim rushed to Toronto hospital after walking into east-end police station

Toronto police say a male shooting victim has been rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics after he walked into an east-end station.

A police spokesperson told Global News the victim walked into 41 Division station, located at Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East, just before 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

The police spokesperson said officers received reports of the sounds of gunshots at a residential property on Gilder Drive, east of Midland Avenue, seven minutes later.

Shell casings were found at the Gilder Drive scene and it is believed to be connected to the shooting victim, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries. A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said he was unable to comment on the incident, referring inquiries to police.

As of Monday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

Units have located shell casings, and damage to property as a result of gunshots. At this point it is believed to be connected to the shooting victim who walked in to @TPS41Div.

They are continuing to investigate.#GO2268628^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2018