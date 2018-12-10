Recipe: Beef Tartare from Yaletown’s Elisa Steakhouse

Beef Tartare ‘the new classic’ quail egg, Easter egg radish, gem lettuce, barbecue sauce, Vancouver Island sea salt

For the beef tartare:

70 g/2.5 oz beef tenderloin – fine dice

2 g cornichon – fine dice

2 g minced shallot

25 g breakfast radish, fine dice

4 g chopped flat leaf parsley

2 g white anchovy fillet

dash of Tabasco

Vancouver Island sea salt and fresh ground black pepper

1 quail egg yolk

barbecue sauce

gem leaves

drizzle of olive oil

Place the minced beef in a stainless steel bowl – add the cornichon, shallot, radish, parsley, anchovy and Tabasco, stir then season with salt and pepper.