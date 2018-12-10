bc recipes
December 10, 2018 12:09 pm
Updated: December 10, 2018 7:15 pm

Recipe: Beef Tartare from Yaletown’s Elisa Steakhouse

By Global News

Chef Andrew Richardson gives Global News a preview of what you can find at Elisa Steakhouse.

A A

Beef Tartare ‘the new classic’ quail egg, Easter egg radish, gem lettuce, barbecue sauce, Vancouver Island sea salt

For the beef tartare:

70 g/2.5 oz beef tenderloin – fine dice
2 g cornichon – fine dice
2 g minced shallot
25 g breakfast radish, fine dice
4 g chopped flat leaf parsley
2 g white anchovy fillet
dash of Tabasco
Vancouver Island sea salt and fresh ground black pepper
1 quail egg yolk
barbecue sauce
gem leaves
drizzle of olive oil

Place the minced beef in a stainless steel bowl – add the cornichon, shallot, radish, parsley, anchovy and Tabasco, stir then season with salt and pepper.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc recipes
Elisa Steakhouse
Vancouver New Restaurants
Yaletown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News