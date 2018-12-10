Deadpool is done ‘with all this Nickelback hating,’ defends band in ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ teaser
“You know who might disagree with that? Facts,” Deadpool said. “50 million albums worldwide. 11th best-selling musical act of all time. Billboard’s most successful rock group of the last decade. Six Grammy nominations. 12 Juno Awards — those count. Six Billboard Music Awards. Two American Music Awards. One People’s Choice Award (Canadian). And a partridge in a f*****g pear tree.”
After a few seconds of silence, Savage begins to sing the lyrics of what is arguably a decent Nickelback song, How You Remind Me.
The pair then begin to sing the 2001 hit, as they headbang to close out the trailer.
The movie hits theatres Dec. 12, and $1 of every ticket sold in the U.S. will be donated to the F**k Cancer organization.
