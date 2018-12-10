Deadpool is done ‘with all this Nickelback hating,’ defends band in ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ teaser

Deadpool is coming to the defence of Canada’s favourite band to hate, saying he’s “had it with all this Nickelback hating,” in the latest teaser for Once Upon a Deadpool teaser.

In the latest teaser trailer, Ryan Reynolds’ character, the Merc with a Mouth, comes to the band’s defence after Fred Savage calls the music “ear garbage.”



"You know who might disagree with that? Facts," Deadpool said. "50 million albums worldwide. 11th best-selling musical act of all time. Billboard's most successful rock group of the last decade. Six Grammy nominations. 12 Juno Awards — those count. Six Billboard Music Awards. Two American Music Awards. One People's Choice Award (Canadian). And a partridge in a f*****g pear tree."

Savage apologizes before Deadpool calls him out as being “nicer as a kid.”

After a few seconds of silence, Savage begins to sing the lyrics of what is arguably a decent Nickelback song, How You Remind Me. The pair then begin to sing the 2001 hit, as they headbang to close out the trailer. The movie hits theatres Dec. 12, and $1 of every ticket sold in the U.S. will be donated to the F**k Cancer organization.