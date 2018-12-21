What’s open and closed in Peterborough over the holidays

Many businesses and all banks and government offices will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day in Peterborough.

Here are some services and businesses and their hours of operation over the holidays. (Most times according to online postings).

The Beer Store

Dec. 24: All stores will close at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All stores will be closed.

Dec. 26: Stores at 570 Lansdowne St. W. and 1154 Chemong Rd. will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; others are closed.

Dec. 31: All stores will close at 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: All stores will be closed.

Beer Xpress Home Delivery: No delivery on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

LCBO

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All stores will be closed

Dec. 26: 400 Lansdowne St. W. store open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; others all closed

Dec. 27-Dec. 29: Sherbrooke Street and Lansdowne East stores 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Chemong Road and Lansdowne West stores 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Garbage collection

Garbage usually collected on Tuesday will move to Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)

Boxing Day: Collection will move to Saturday, Dec. 29

New Year’s Day: Collection will move to New Year’s Eve. If Tuesday is your normal collection day, ensure all materials are at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday. Check the city’s website for more details.

Recycling drop-off depot:

Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Open

Hazardous household waste facility:

Dec. 24-Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 27-30: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 30-Jan. 1: Closed

Bensford Road Landfill site

Dec. 24: 8 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 27-29: 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 30: Closed

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Banks

All banks are closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1

Government offices

City Hall

Dec. 24 – Jan. 2: Closed (Closing at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24). The closure includes social services and City of Peterborough daycares

Public works:

Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. – noon

Dec. 25 – Jan. 1: Closed

Provincial Offences

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. – noon

Dec. 25 – Jan. 1: Closed

Peterborough Public Health:

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. – noon

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Dec. 27-28: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. – noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Transportation

Peterborough Transit

Dec. 24: Service ends at 7:20 p.m;

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 27-30: No change.

Dec. 31: Free after 7:20 p.m. – 3:20 a.m.

Jan. 1: Closed as of 3:20 a.m.

Peterborough Airport

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 27: Closed

Dec. 28 – Jan. 1: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Galaxy Cinemas

Open throughout the holidays. Check the website for viewing times.

Arenas:

Peterborough Memorial Centre ice

Dec. 24-26: Closed

Dec. 27: 6 a.m. – noon

Dec. 28: Blue Rodeo concert at 7 p.m.

Dec. 29: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m; Peterborough Petes versus Mississauga Steelheads at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 30: 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Evinrude Centre

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. – noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Noon – 10 p.m.

Dec. 27-Dec. 30: 6 a.m. – noon

Dec. 31: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Jan. 1: Noon – 10 p.m.

Kinsmen Civic Centre and Northcrest Arena

Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Closed

The city is hosting holiday activities including free skating. Check the city’s website.

Peterborough Public Library

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Dec. 27-29: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 30: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

DelaFosse branch – Closed Dec. 24-26, Dec. 28, Dec. 30-Jan. 1. Open: Dec. 27 2-7 p.m. and Dec. 29 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 27-28: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 29-30: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: 7 a.m. -3 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario:

Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Open 7 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Art Gallery of Peterborough

Dec. 24-Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 27-Dec. 30: Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed

Canadian Canoe Museum:

Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Dec. 25-Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jan. 1-2: Closed

Various winter activities will be held Dec. 22 to Jan. 6. Visit the museum website for more details.

Peterborough Museum and Archives

Dec. 24 – Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. – noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Lakeview Bowl

Dec. 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Noon – 6 p.m.

Dec. 27: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dec. 28: Noon – 11 p.m.

Dec. 20: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Dec. 30: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.;

Jan 1: Noon-6 p.m.

Peterborough Bowlerama

Dec. 24: Noon – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26-Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Jan. 1: Noon – 5 p.m.

Grocery

Holiday hours according to store’s websites (check stores for regular hours)

Costco

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 27-29 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 5 pm.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Foodland (Hunter St. and Sherbrooke St. W. stores)

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Fresh Co. (181 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.)

Dec. 24: Brock 7 a.m. – 6 p.m./ Lansdowne 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Lansdowne Place Mall

Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Boxing Day 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Real Canadian Superstore (768 Borden Ave.)

Dec 24: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec 25: Closed

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.)

Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

M & M Meat Shops (1091 Chemong Rd. and 1080 Lansdowne St. W).

Dec. 24: Chemong 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lansdowne 8 a.m. to 4p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Closed

Walmart (Chemong Road and The Parkway stores)

Dec. 24: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Pharmacies

Brookdale I.D.A. Pharmacy (829 Chemong Rd.)

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Guardian Pharmacy (9-815 High St.)

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Mather and Bell Pharmacy:

Dec. 24-25: Closed

Sullivan’s I.D.A. Pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E)

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1: Closed

Rexall Lakeview Pharmacy (191 Simcoe St.)

Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – noon

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Jan. 1: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rexall Pharmacy (Portage Place – 1154 Chemong Rd.)

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Rexall Market Plaza (85 George St. N.)

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Consilla Ave.)

Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart Simply Pharmacy (361 George St. N.)

Dec. 24: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St.):

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dec. 25-26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd.)

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 25-26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – midnight

Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart Home Health Care (745 Lansdowne St. W.)

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 25-26: Closed

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Shoppers Drug Mart (741 Lansdowne St. W.)

Open 24 hours daily

Shoppers Drug Mart (Maple Ridge Plaza 1875 Lansdowne St. W.)

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dec. 25: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.