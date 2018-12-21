What’s open and closed in Peterborough over the holidays
Many businesses and all banks and government offices will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day in Peterborough.
Here are some services and businesses and their hours of operation over the holidays. (Most times according to online postings).
The Beer Store
- Dec. 24: All stores will close at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: All stores will be closed.
- Dec. 26: Stores at 570 Lansdowne St. W. and 1154 Chemong Rd. will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; others are closed.
- Dec. 31: All stores will close at 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: All stores will be closed.
- Beer Xpress Home Delivery: No delivery on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1
LCBO
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: All stores will be closed
- Dec. 26: 400 Lansdowne St. W. store open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; others all closed
- Dec. 27-Dec. 29: Sherbrooke Street and Lansdowne East stores 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Chemong Road and Lansdowne West stores 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Garbage collection
- Garbage usually collected on Tuesday will move to Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)
- Boxing Day: Collection will move to Saturday, Dec. 29
- New Year’s Day: Collection will move to New Year’s Eve. If Tuesday is your normal collection day, ensure all materials are at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday. Check the city’s website for more details.
Recycling drop-off depot:
- Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Open
Hazardous household waste facility:
- Dec. 24-Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 27-30: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Dec. 30-Jan. 1: Closed
Bensford Road Landfill site
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 27-29: 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Dec. 30: Closed
- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Banks
All banks are closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1
Government offices
City Hall
Dec. 24 – Jan. 2: Closed (Closing at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24). The closure includes social services and City of Peterborough daycares
Public works:
- Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. – noon
- Dec. 25 – Jan. 1: Closed
Provincial Offences
- Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. – noon
- Dec. 25 – Jan. 1: Closed
Peterborough Public Health:
- Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. – noon
- Dec. 25-26: Closed
- Dec. 27-28: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. – noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
Transportation
Peterborough Transit
- Dec. 24: Service ends at 7:20 p.m;
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 7:20 p.m.
- Dec. 27-30: No change.
- Dec. 31: Free after 7:20 p.m. – 3:20 a.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed as of 3:20 a.m.
Peterborough Airport
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 27: Closed
- Dec. 28 – Jan. 1: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Entertainment
Galaxy Cinemas
Open throughout the holidays. Check the website for viewing times.
Arenas:
Peterborough Memorial Centre ice
- Dec. 24-26: Closed
- Dec. 27: 6 a.m. – noon
- Dec. 28: Blue Rodeo concert at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 29: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m; Peterborough Petes versus Mississauga Steelheads at 7:05 p.m.
- Dec. 30: 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Evinrude Centre
- Dec. 24: 6 a.m. – noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Noon – 10 p.m.
- Dec. 27-Dec. 30: 6 a.m. – noon
- Dec. 31: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Noon – 10 p.m.
Kinsmen Civic Centre and Northcrest Arena
- Dec. 24-Jan. 1: Closed
The city is hosting holiday activities including free skating. Check the city’s website.
Peterborough Public Library
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25-26: Closed
- Dec. 27-29: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 30: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- DelaFosse branch – Closed Dec. 24-26, Dec. 28, Dec. 30-Jan. 1. Open: Dec. 27 2-7 p.m. and Dec. 29 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Dec. 27-28: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Dec. 29-30: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Dec. 31-Jan. 1: 7 a.m. -3 p.m.
Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario:
Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Open 7 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Art Gallery of Peterborough
- Dec. 24-Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 27-Dec. 30: Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Closed
Canadian Canoe Museum:
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Dec. 25-Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 31: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Jan. 1-2: Closed
- Various winter activities will be held Dec. 22 to Jan. 6. Visit the museum website for more details.
Peterborough Museum and Archives
- Dec. 24 – Dec. 26: Closed
- Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. – noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
Lakeview Bowl
- Dec. 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Noon – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 27: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Dec. 28: Noon – 11 p.m.
- Dec. 20: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Dec. 30: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.;
- Jan 1: Noon-6 p.m.
Peterborough Bowlerama
- Dec. 24: Noon – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26-Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Noon – 5 p.m.
Grocery
Holiday hours according to store’s websites (check stores for regular hours)
Costco
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 27-29 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 5 pm.
- Dec. 31: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Foodland (Hunter St. and Sherbrooke St. W. stores)
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Fresh Co. (181 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.)
- Dec. 24: Brock 7 a.m. – 6 p.m./ Lansdowne 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Lansdowne Place Mall
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Boxing Day 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Real Canadian Superstore (768 Borden Ave.)
- Dec 24: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec 25: Closed
Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.)
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
M & M Meat Shops (1091 Chemong Rd. and 1080 Lansdowne St. W).
- Dec. 24: Chemong 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lansdowne 8 a.m. to 4p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Closed
Walmart (Chemong Road and The Parkway stores)
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Pharmacies
Brookdale I.D.A. Pharmacy (829 Chemong Rd.)
- Dec. 25-26: Closed
Guardian Pharmacy (9-815 High St.)
- Dec. 25-26: Closed
Mather and Bell Pharmacy:
Dec. 24-25: Closed
Sullivan’s I.D.A. Pharmacy (71 Hunter St. E)
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1: Closed
Rexall Lakeview Pharmacy (191 Simcoe St.)
- Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Dec. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m. – noon
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Jan. 1: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Rexall Pharmacy (Portage Place – 1154 Chemong Rd.)
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Rexall Market Plaza (85 George St. N.)
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 26: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Westmount Pharmacy (1293 Consilla Ave.)
Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart Simply Pharmacy (361 George St. N.)
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25-26: Closed
- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed.
Shoppers Drug Mart (250 Charlotte St.):
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Dec. 25-26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart (971 Chemong Rd.)
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to midnight
- Dec. 25-26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – midnight
- Jan. 1: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Shoppers Drug Mart Home Health Care (745 Lansdowne St. W.)
- Dec. 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25-26: Closed
- Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Shoppers Drug Mart (741 Lansdowne St. W.)
- Open 24 hours daily
Shoppers Drug Mart (Maple Ridge Plaza 1875 Lansdowne St. W.)
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Dec. 25: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Jan. 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
