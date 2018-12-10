Drugs behind meetup on Hamilton Mountain that left teen dead: police

Hamilton police say drugs were the reason for a meetup on the mountain that turned violent.

On Friday, Dec. 7, 17-year-old Joshua Leo, a student at Nora Frances High School, was fatally stabbed.

His 18-year-old friend also sustained minor injuries.

According to police, Leo and two friends drove his mother’s white Kia Forte to the cul de sac on Pinewarbler Drive at around 4:40 p.m. on Friday. The alleged purpose of the trip was to buy drugs.

Det.-Sgt. Peter Thom says an investigation revealed that one friend left the vehicle and two individuals got in the back seat.

“Soon after, an altercation erupted inside the vehicle and that continued outside after the four occupants exited the car,” said Thom.

Hamilton police say they have not yet received an autopsy report because the case was referred to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

However, Thom has confirmed that Leo was stabbed in the chest. His 18-year-old friend sustained minor stab wounds to the upper body. He has since been released from hospital and is said to be co-operating with police.

On Saturday, a search warrant was issued for a home on the mountain. Police seized a vehicle believed to be the getaway car for forensic processing.

Officers interviewed the driver of the car, who will not face any charges in relation to the incident.

Police say two knives have also been recovered.

Two male suspects turned themselves in to police over the weekend.

Dawson Farr, 18, and Tae Park, 27, face a charge each of manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

— With files from Lisa Polewski and Anthony Urciuoli