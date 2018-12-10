Fraudster turns himself in after allegedly ripping off local veterinarians
A Winnipeg man has been charged with allegedly defrauding eight different local veterinary hospitals between May 2017 and this past August.
Police said the suspect would visit the hospitals with a number of dogs, seeking medical treatment under a fake name. He would then leave the business without paying, or sometimes adjust a point of sale machine.
READ MORE: RCMP looking for pair charged with fraud in connection with mail thefts
The total losses to the eight businesses is estimated at $5,200, and police believe the suspect was raising dogs for sale.
Hazem Nafez Alsadi, 29, turned himself in to police Sunday and has been charged with eight counts of fraud under $5,000.
He was detained in custody.
WATCH: “It’s a huge concern”: Truck industry worried after Winnipeg drug testing company charged with falsifying results
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.