December 10, 2018 9:12 am

Peterborough Petes fall to top-ranked Ottawa 67’s

By Global News

The Ottawa 67's doubled the Peterborough Petes 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Ottawa in OHL action.

The Ottawa 67’s continue to remain atop the OHL standings, earning a 4-2 home victory over the Peterborough Petes on Sunday afternoon.

The Petes scored power-play goals from Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (4) and Pavel Gogolev (7). Der-Arguchintsev extended his points streak to seven games with his marker. Gogolev, Nick Robertson, Liam Kirk, and Chris Paquette each had one assist.

Hunter Jones stopped 26 of 30 shots.

The Petes were 2-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Tye Felhaber notched his league-leading 34th and 35th goals to lead Ottawa to the victory. The 67’s improved to 24-4-3-1 while the Petes fall to 17-13-0-0.

The Petes’ next game is Thursday when they host the Flint Firebirds at the Peterborough Memorial Centre at 7:05 p.m.

 

