Sports
December 9, 2018 6:45 pm
Updated: December 9, 2018 6:46 pm

Boeser scores 2nd career hat trick as Canucks crush Blues 6-1

By The Canadian Press

WATCH: Elias Pettersson cuts through Blues then beats Allen to score

A A

ST. LOUIS – Brock Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 on Sunday night.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.

Vancouver was 2-10-2 in its previous 14 games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to improve to 10-9-3 on the season and 2-4-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Story continues below

WATCH: Brock Boeser shoots puck off glass & Allen’s back to score

Jake Allen stopped three of six shots in 14:06 before being pulled in favour of Chad Johnson, who made 12 saves. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season Friday at Winnipeg.

Boeser fired a shot from just inside the blue line that appeared to deflect off Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson 8:45 into the third period to match his career high of three goals.

His previous hat trick was Nov. 4, 2017 against Pittsburgh.

Boeser scored his first goal on a shot that deflected off the end boards and hit the back of Allen’s leg pads before trickling into the net.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Boeser
Canuck
canucks blues
pettersson
St. Louis Blues
Vancouver Canucks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News