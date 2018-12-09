Crime
December 9, 2018 7:01 pm

Co-accused in killing of 14-year-old Mississauga teen appears in court

By Reporter  Global News

Mark and Nicholas Mahabir appeared in court over the weekend after being arrested and charged for second degree murder in the death of 14 year old Riley Driver-Martin. Kamil Karamali reports.

One of two brothers charged with second degree murder in the death of a Mississauga teen appeared in court Sunday, following a manhunt which lasted several hours the previous day.

Twenty-year-old Mark Mahabir is charged with second degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Riley Martin-Driver.

Officers say the teen’s body was found with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ near Meadow Park near the intersection of Truscott Drive and Southdown Road Friday morning, after Martin-Driver had left his home Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police sent out an arrest warrant around 5 p.m. Saturday for Mark Mahabir and said he turned himself in shortly after.

“He heard the police were looking for him, so he called me and then we arranged to pick him up and I took him to the police station,” said his lawyer, David Midanik, outside the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Mark Mahabir, bearded with shoulder-length hair, wore a long, grey sweater during his first court appearance, his eyes darting around the crowded courtroom.

He identified himself to the Justice of the Peace and answered affirmatively when asked if he understood that he was not allowed to contact members of the victim’s family.

“Well, he’s upset and obviously he’s scared. This is a serious charge and it will be taken seriously.”said Midanik.

“All I can say is a vigorous defense will be mounted. He’s not guilty of these charges.”

Mark Mahabir’s appearance comes a day after his brother, Nicholas Mahabir, appeared in court, also charged with second degree murder in the same killing.

His lawyer, Marcus Bornfreund, said he was picked up at his girlfriend’s home without any warning.

“They are non-identical, fraternal triplets,” said Bornfreund, when asked about the brothers. “Mark and Nicholas and there’s a third brother.”

Peel Regional Police have not identified the third brother as a suspect. They add that both Nicholas and Mark Mahabir are known to police.

“We are still appealing to the public on anything they can provide to us or to our homicide bureau,” said Const. Heather Cannon.

Both brothers are expected to appear in court later this month. Nicholas has a date set for December 12th, while Mark is scheduled to appear in court on December 24th. Both are planning to use those appearances to set bail hearings.

Police have not confirmed how the suspects and the victim knew one another.
