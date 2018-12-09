Kildonan Place opens early to allow kids with special needs a visit with Santa

For some, the holiday season is all about making memories, and this year Kildonan Place is trying to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to do so.

READ MORE: ‘Silent Santa’ offers a quiet environment for kids with special needs in Regina

In partnership with Autism Speaks Canada, Kildonan Place allowed families with those who have special needs to visit Jolly old Nick in a less-overwhelming setting, before the mall opened to the public.

With the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping, malls can be too loud for people with special needs.

“Brittany has a tendency to do what a lot of people with autism do,” said Paule Thompson. “They put their hands over the ears when there’s too much going on, but she’s actually pretty comfortable today so its been pretty wonderful.”

READ MORE: Calgary mall hosts sensory-friendly Santa photo shoot for special needs kids

Lynne Desautels, whose five-year-old son has autism, says this experience allows her son Joe to feel more comfortable in a setting that can cause a lot of stress.

“Last year it took me four times going back and forth to different malls to get the right picture and they’re not always the greatest,” Desautels said. “At least this time Santa could take some time with our son and we could take a whole bunch of pictures, until we found one [in which] he was actually looking at the camera and kind of smiling.”

WATCH: Private visits with Santa for families with special needs (2016)

Each family is given an appointment and is allowed to look at the photos before the end of the session.

Parents say the sensory-friendly Santa gives the kids who need more attention the time they need.

“Having a son with special needs is exactly that: everything is a special need, so you always have to go the extra mile to think outside the box,” Desautels said.