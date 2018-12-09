Calgary man who survived 2 crashes at same location surprised at hospital with new car

Harry Hawthorne was driving to work on Nov. 2 when his car was struck by a semi truck on the Trans Canada Highway at Garden Road.

He spent several weeks in a medically-induced coma and is now recovering from broken bones, a brain injury and eye damage.

Despite all his injuries, he’s more concerned about the burden it’s placed on his wife Gail Moise and his children.

“I can’t be around to help her and it makes me sad that I can’t go and help her in anyway. But I am proud of her,” said Hawthorne on Sunday at the Foothills Medical Centre.

He had just returned to work this fall after recovering from another crash at the same location a year before. The family has been struggling to make ends meet with Moise at home with the kids.

“I love them so much. I miss them so much [at the hospital] and I want them to remember me as who I am and not what I look like and what I have become,” said Hawthorne, who now wears an eye patch and uses a wheelchair.

On Sunday, Santa and a group of elves from the Shamrock Children’s Christmas Society arrived at the hospital with a cube van full of goodies for the family.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about them,” said Dawn Blair, a volunteer with the charity.

“Everything they’ve been through and that this happened a year ago and now he gets hit again at the same intersection. This is just hard to believe.”

Harry’s two children, who are three and five, were thrilled with their gifts and seeing Santa greet them at the hospital. Their parents were overwhelmed by the donations that included a car from the House of Cars to replace the one that was written off in the crash.

“It’s like a dream coming true.

“It’s just been a miracle and I’m just so grateful for everybody that has been helping us out,” Moise said.

Harry is just thankful for all the support he’s received from the community and for being able to walk again.

He’s already thinking about ways to give back.

“I’m getting better every day. I find new strength and courage every day. I just want to help other people and make it go in a circle,” Hawthorne said.

Moise says the family has also received help from Vivo for Healthier Generations and the LEAD Foundation.

“It’s amazing. It’s the hardest thing in the world to go through right now but it gives me hope that there still good people in this world that care about people.”