Ritz-Carlton in Montreal serves up allergen-free breakfast with Santa

Santa was back in Montreal Sunday for a very special breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton, and he traded in his sled for a Jaguar for the occasion.

Breakfast with Santa features a holiday spread for kids that is free of the top 10 food allergens.

“Today is the official launch of the holidays at the Ritz-Carlton and we opened it up for the Ste-Justine’s ByeBye Allergies,” said PR director Katia Piccolino.

“We’re basically turning this into an allergy-free zone for the kids to come and enjoy the holidays.”

READ MORE: Quebec approves pilot project for treating food allergies in kids

ByeBye Allergies is a fundraising campaign for access, research and innovation in the treatment of food allergies in Quebec. This marks the second year the Ritz-Carlton has held the event for ByeByes Allergies.

Carlie Dejoie, who took part in Sunday’s bash with her children, said the breakfast is a nice way to raise awareness about the topic of food allergies.

WATCH: Oral Immunotherapy at CHU Sainte-Justine

She also said it’s also important for parents to know they are not alone.

Dejoie’s children both had protein allergies that they’ve since outgrown, although her daughter still has an intolerance to milk.

READ MORE: Is it a food allergy or a food intolerance? Here’s how to spot the difference

For Dejoie, Sunday’s event wasn’t just about raising awareness, it was also about giving back and being thankful.

“Because our children use the healthcare system, and many times they’ve been saved, lets say and we’ve been reassured,” Dejoie said. “I find that it’s my way to give back and thank all the professionals that I’ve dealt with over the years.”