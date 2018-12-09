Rapper The Game cancels Edmonton appearance at Ranch Roadhouse

American rapper The Game has cancelled an upcoming performance at south Edmonton bar the Ranch Roadhouse.

In a post on his Instagram page, the rapper said he made the decision not to perform at the bar Jan. 16 after hearing about Mohamed Abdi’s death.

The 20-year-old was found dead next door to the bar on Nov. 18, under a vehicle in a car dealership parking lot.

Abdi had been at the bar the Friday before with friends when he was told to leave, but he wasn’t wearing a jacket.

The Game said in the Instagram post that he received many direct messages from his Edmonton fans about the incident.

“After reading countless DMs from my Canadian fans in Edmonton, I am no longer going to perform at the Ranch Roadhouse,” the rapper wrote, calling the actions of security and staff “heartless.”

The rapper said he appreciates his fans for what they’ve given him.

“I stand in full support of my Edmonton fans and their petition and… forfeit the money that was given and hereby withdraw myself from my performance at that venue.”

Police say Abdi’s death was non-criminal in nature, and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis is investigating.

The bar also said it launched a review of its own to see if staff could have done more.

“Our employees took many steps to ensure Mo’s safety, including ensuring he left our establishment in the hands of a capable friend,” said Jesse Kupina with the Ranch Roadhouse, in a Nov. 19 statement.

“Even with our efforts, this tragedy still happened. I am sorry.

“We are actively reviewing if there is more we could have done.”

As of Sunday, a petition calling for the closure of the bar had nearly 27,000 signatures.

The Game’s Instagram post goes on to say that he made the decision without talking to his team but hopes they’ll be able to secure another venue for the January performance.

