Little Elves Foundation brings gifts to those living with HIV-AIDS

Donald LeBlanc ties off the ribbon to a packaged coffee mug with his hands and puts it on a pile with the other presents he’s wrapped that morning. One down — only 2,899 more to go.

The Little Elves Foundation held its annual gift-wrapping drive over the weekend, where volunteers gathered at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, poring over tables of wrapping paper and ribbons to prepare some 4,400 gifts for delivery to isolated people living with HIV-AIDS.

I got to watch the Little Elves Foundation wrap about 4,400 presents in Cote-des-Neiges today. There were some volunteers who had developed quite the assembly line routine. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/speW9hsUMr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 9, 2018

The project was the brainchild of Sylvain Duhamel, who lost his partner to AIDS-related causes 27 years ago.

The foundation raises more than $30,000 a year to buy gifts, largely through the sale of peanuts.

Duhamel said the first time he delivered gifts to a stranger, the person “wanted to know who they were from,” he said. “So that’s where I came up with the idea of saying they were from ‘little elves.'”

Some of those volunteers included the formidably named Widow's Sons — which is actually a group of Mason bikers. It was initially intimidating to interview them but they turned out to be pretty easygoing. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/oKxGW5QVjh — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 9, 2018

The presents are distributed on Christmas Eve to men, women and children in about 50 hospices and community organizations across Canada.