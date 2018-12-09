Suspect in fatal stabbing on Hamilton mountain turns himself in to police

Hamilton police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing on the central mountain.

Police and paramedics were called to a plaza across from Lime Ridge Mall on Friday afternoon, where they found a teenage boy and a young man suffering from stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital, where one of them later died from his injuries.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Joshua Leo, 17, of Hamilton.

On Saturday, a search warrant was issued for a home on the mountain, and police seized a vehicle believed to be the getaway car for forensic processing.

Officers interviewed the driver of the car, who will not face any charges in relation to the incident.

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, police say an 18-year-old man turned himself in and confessed to being responsible for Leo’s death.

Dawson Farr of Hamilton is facing charges of manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

Hamilton police are still working to identify and locate a third suspect in the investigation.