Crime
December 9, 2018 10:19 am
Updated: December 9, 2018 12:07 pm

Suspect in fatal stabbing on Hamilton mountain turns himself in to police

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

An 18-year-old man is in custody after confessing to being responsible for the stabbing death of a 17-year-old.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Hamilton police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing on the central mountain.

Police and paramedics were called to a plaza across from Lime Ridge Mall on Friday afternoon, where they found a teenage boy and a young man suffering from stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital, where one of them later died from his injuries.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing on Hamilton mountain


Story continues below

Police have identified the deceased victim as Joshua Leo, 17, of Hamilton.

On Saturday, a search warrant was issued for a home on the mountain, and police seized a vehicle believed to be the getaway car for forensic processing.

Officers interviewed the driver of the car, who will not face any charges in relation to the incident.

READ MORE: 1 man dead, 1 in custody after overnight stabbing: London police

At around 11 p.m. Saturday, police say an 18-year-old man turned himself in and confessed to being responsible for Leo’s death.

Dawson Farr of Hamilton is facing charges of manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

Hamilton police are still working to identify and locate a third suspect in the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hamilton
Hamilton homicide
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton Police
Hamilton stabbing
Homicide
Lime Ridge Mall
Lime Ridge Mall stabbing
Mountain stabbing
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News