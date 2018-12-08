1 man dead, 1 in custody after overnight stabbing: London police

London police say one man is dead and another has been arrested following a stabbing east of the city’s downtown core.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence on Hamilton Road near Rectory Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man with serious stab wounds. He was transported to hospital, where police say he was later pronounced dead.

Police say one man has been taken into custody but would not elaborate on what charges, if any, the person in custody was facing.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).