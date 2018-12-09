World
December 9, 2018 9:19 am

China lodges ‘strong protest’ with U.S. over arrest of Huawei CFO in Vancouver

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Possible Chinese retaliation to Huawei CFO’s arrest

China’s foreign ministry called in the U.S. ambassador on Sunday to lodge a “strong protest” over the arrest in Canada of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd‘s chief financial officer, and said the United States should withdraw its arrest warrant.

READ MORE: China warns of severe consequences if Canada does not release Huawei CFO

Further measures will depend on U.S. actions, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told the U.S. ambassador, China’s Foreign Ministry added.

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 and faces extradition to the United States, which alleges that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

WATCH: Coverage of Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng’s arrest

The executive is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei.

