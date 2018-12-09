China lodges ‘strong protest’ with U.S. over arrest of Huawei CFO in Vancouver
China’s foreign ministry called in the U.S. ambassador on Sunday to lodge a “strong protest” over the arrest in Canada of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd‘s chief financial officer, and said the United States should withdraw its arrest warrant.
Further measures will depend on U.S. actions, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told the U.S. ambassador, China’s Foreign Ministry added.
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s global chief financial officer, was arrested in Canada on Dec. 1 and faces extradition to the United States, which alleges that she covered up her company’s links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.
The executive is also the daughter of the founder of Huawei.
