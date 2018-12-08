Sports
December 8, 2018 10:49 pm

Ryan Dzingel scores in OT to lead Ottawa Senators to 2-1 win over Pittsburgh

By Staff The Associated Press

OTTAWA— Ryan Dzingel scored on a power play at 1:20 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

The Penguins were called for too many men on the ice, setting up the winning power play.

Thomas Chabot scored in regulation, Mark Stone assisted on both goals and Craig Anderson made 35 shots. Jean-Sebastien Dea scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.

Ottawa was without scoring leader Matt Duchene, with the team saying he’ll be out weeks with a groin injury. The Senators also revealed that Bobby Ryan would be sidelined indefinitely because of a concussion.

Ottawa opened the scoring at 4:24 of the first period. Stone fed Chabot at the point and fired a shot through traffic to beat DeSmith.

Dea tied it at 3:27 of the second.

 

