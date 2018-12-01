Ottawa Senators
December 1, 2018 6:06 pm
Updated: December 1, 2018 6:11 pm

Senators beat Sharks 6-2 in Karlsson’s return to Ottawa

By The Associated Press

WATCH: Mikkel Bodker finished with a goal and three assists as the Ottawa Senators spoiled Erik Karlsson's return with a 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Ben Harpur scored his first NHL goal, Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots and the Senators spoiled Erik Karlsson’s return to Ottawa by beating the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Saturday.

Karlsson, the former Senators captain, was playing his first game in Ottawa since he was traded to San Jose in the off-season. The team honoured the two-time Norris Trophy winner with a video tribute during the first period.

Ryan Dzingel, Mark Stone, Mikkel Boedker, Magnus Paajarvi and Bobby Ryan also scored as the Senators (12-12-3) won their third straight. Boedker added three assists for a four-point outing.

Joe Thornton and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks (12-10-5), who extended their losing streak to a season-high four games. Martin Jones made 21 saves.

The Senators took a three-goal lead at 4-1 with Stone’s power-play goal four minutes into the third period. And Paajarvi made it 5-1, scoring into an empty net with over five minutes remaining.

Goodrow beat Anderson on a deflected shot in front to make it 5-2, but Ryan restored Ottawa’s four-goal cushion one minute later.

Ottawa opened the scoring as Dzingel picked up his own rebound and beat Jones from a sharp angle for his 11th of the season.

San Jose tied the game with a power-play goal on a play that started with Karlsson and ended with a wide-open Thornton for an easy goal. But the Senators scored twice in a span of 49 seconds to take a 3-1 lead.

Harpur, playing his 60th game, wristed a shot past Jones and Boedker, a former member of the Sharks, beat the San Jose goalie through the legs.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Montreal on Sunday.
Senators: At Montreal on Tuesday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

