Missing West Kelowna senior found near RMCP offices

UPDATE: West Kelowna RCMP tell Global News the man in his 80’s has been found. Al Campbell was located after a three hour search.

Ironically, Police found the senior near the RCMP station in West Kelowna.

The man fell down a small embankment off Pamela Road between the Westbank Museum and the RCMP detachment office.

He has been taken to hospital.

Campbell suffered minor injuries and displayed symptoms of exposure to the elements, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A search is underway in West Kelowna where a senior disappeared on a walk to the bank at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

RCMP have called on Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to assist looking for Al Campbell, a man in his 80’s.

“It is important for the public to know that Al Campbell suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to appear confused or disoriented,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Numerous officers have been searching the area, as they await the arrival and support from volunteer search and rescue crews.”

Campbell was seen walking away from a property in the 3600 block of Old Okanagan Highway on his way to the RBC branch on Gosset Road.

The senior is described was last seen wearing his glasses, a navy blue jacket with a fur hood and brown corduroy pants.

Police are concerned for his well-being. If you have any information call RCMP at 250-768-2880.