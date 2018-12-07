Teen dead, 2 others seriously injured after crash near Black Diamond: EMS

A 17-year-old girl has been killed and two other people are in hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near the town of Black Diamond, EMS said Friday night.

EMS told Global News the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant in the vehicle was a 14-year-old boy. He was transported to Alberta Children’s Hospital by ground ambulance in serious condition.

The person in the other vehicle was a 42-year-old woman who was airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, EMS said.

RCMP said the crash happened just east of Black Diamond shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday. RCMP said an eastbound vehicle collided with a vehicle that was headed west on Highway 7.

As of 5:40 p.m. on Friday, Highway 7 was impassable. Detours are expected to be in place for the next several hours, RCMP said.