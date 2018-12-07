Jerry Glanville steps down as Tiger-Cats’ defensive co-ordinator

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are searching for a new defensive co-ordinator.

Jerry Glanville has announced that he is stepping down from the post after just one season in Hamilton.

“I hate that I won’t be able to come back to Hamilton next season to finish what we started in 2018,” said Glanville. “The future is bright because there are so many good people and great players throughout the organization. I will be a Tiger-Cat for life.”

Under Glanville, 77, the Ticats’ defence allowed the third fewest yards per game (334.3) in 2018, ranked sixth in points allowed (23.6), and allowed the third most touchdowns (44) in the league in 2018.

Hamilton’s defence ranked second last in sacks (31), forced turnovers (31) and interceptions (14), and had the fewest fumble recoveries (8).

“It was an honour to work with Coach Glanville last season and we’re obviously disappointed he won’t be back,” said Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer. “We fully understand and support his decision, and will now continue to work on finalizing a coaching staff for 2019.”