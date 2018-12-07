Edmonton Eskimos part ways with Mike Benevides

The Edmonton Eskimos on Friday announced they have parted ways with assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Mike Benevides after three seasons with the team.

Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland made the following statement in regards to the move.

“As a result of the newly implemented football operations salary cap, we could not come to terms with Mike Benevides,” Sunderland said. “Mike worked as hard as anybody for this organization, and the Eskimos wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

On Thursday the CFL announced the implementation of the new Non-Player Football Operations Cap which has been set at just under $2.59 million for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Coaching staffs have been capped at 11 while football operations staff are capped at 14.

Benevides offered these words.

“I will truly miss the amazing fan base and people of Edmonton, the relationships I’ve built with the players and all those in the Edmonton Eskimo organization, as well as working for Jason (Maas).”

The Eskimos say they will begin the search for their new defensive coordinator immediately.