Moishes sold to company that owns La Cage restaurant chain

Moishes has been sold to Sportscene, the Quebec-based company that owns the La Cage-Brasserie Sportive brand.

The acquisition also includes Moishes’ trademarks, branding and products sold at major supermarkets and food retailers.

“We love that this transaction is taking place between two Quebec companies born in Montreal,” said Lenny Lighter, longtime owner and operator of Moishes.

“We’re now in the best position ever to accelerate the growth of our business by reaching new clients.”

Lighter will continue to manage operations as the brand grows to encompass a potentially global customer base.

The landmark steakhouse on Montreal’s Saint-Laurent Boulevard first opened its doors in 1938.

It’s since been named one of the world’s top 10 steakhouses by Forbes Magazine.

“We can humbly say that we are an institution that has always greatly contributed to Montreal’s reputation and specific character and we want to keep it that way,” Lighter said.

In addition to the La Cage restaurant chain, Sportscene is also a partner in the L’Avenue restaurants and operates PF Chang’s in Quebec.