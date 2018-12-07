Saskatoon weather outlook: relief from -30 wind chills ahead

-30 wind chills begin to ease for the second week of December.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

-29 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill as temperatures plunged back to -20 to start the day under clear skies.

Once daybreak hit, beautiful blue skies and sunshine appeared as we warmed up into the minus teens by late morning.

The mercury is expected to make a break toward minus single digits, but likely won’t get all the way there with limited daylight and an early sunset around 4:56 p.m., despite an afternoon full of sun.

Friday Night

Mostly clear skies Friday night will allow temperatures to fall back down toward the -20s overnight.

Saturday

-28 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill to start the weekend under mostly sunny skies that will stick around throughout the day.

Despite a few clouds filtering through, sunshine will be the dominating force of the day and the weekend with an afternoon high aiming to make it into minus single digits on Saturday.

Sunday

The arctic high pressure system parked over the southern Canadian Rockies will continue to funnel in the sunshine on Sunday with just a few clouds potentially passing through during the day.

After starting out in the minus teens, the mercury will make it up a few degrees into minus single digits for an afternoon high as a breezy southwesterly wind kicks in.

Work Week Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud is on the way for the second week of December with some more clouds and a slight chance of flurries expected by mid-week.

Daytime highs are expected to hop up even further into mid-minus single digits to above seasonal values as morning lows continue to dip a few degrees into minus double digits each day.

