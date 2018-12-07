Lottery Winner
December 7, 2018 11:14 am

Apsley woman spins her way to $400,000 prize

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Karen Scott of Apsley, claimed $400,000 on the OLGs The Big Spin Instant game.

OLG
A woman from Apsley, Ont., had a lucky spin which earned her $400,000 in a recent lottery win.

The OLG says Karen Scott took a spin on The Big Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she won one of the top prizes of $400,000.

The spin was courtesy of a winning Big Spin Instant ticket – a $5 game in which participants can win an instant cash prize of $5 to $100,000 or a SPIN prize. The SPIN prizes are validated at lottery terminal screens where players can win $10 to $10,000 or a BIG SPIN. The BIG SPIN is an actual spin at the OLG Prize Centre for a guaranteed prize of $100,000 to $500.

Scott purchased her winning ticket at Foodland on Elgin Street in Madoc.

A release from the OLG did not indicate what she plans to do with her windfall.

