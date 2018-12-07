Donald Trump to nominate former Fox News host, Heather Nauert, as UN ambassador

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, choosing a former TV anchor with little policy experience to lead U.S. diplomacy at the international organization.

Nauert, whose nomination requires U.S. Senate confirmation, is a former Fox News Channel correspondent.

She would replace current ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced she is leaving the position at the end of this year.

Trump also told reporters at the White House that he would make another staffing announcement on Saturday involving the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but gave no other details.

— With a file from Global News reporter Maham Abedi