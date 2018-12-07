A show to inspire Christmas spirit: The Nutcracker takes to the stage in Kelowna

The Christmas season has arrived with the staging of the Nutcracker at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The Canadian School of Ballet has once again come together with professional dancers from Ballet Kelowna for the classic tale set to music composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky in 1892.

“It’s quite a treat for them to see what they can become and what they aspire to be,” Canadian School of Ballet co-director Regeanna Stubel said.

The story follows a young girl who is whisked away into an imaginary world where her nutcracker doll comes to life as a prince and they travel through his fairy-tale kingdom.

A few elements have been changed up for the 29th annual performance staged by the school.

“We have some new costumes and new choreography this year,” Stubel said. “We have some magic in the opening party scene and some special effects in the battle scene.”

Isabella Perini shares the lead role of Clara with Hannah Zobel.

“It’s such a dream come true and an honour,” Zobel said.

Many people attend the performance as a Christmas tradition, according to participants.

“It’s definitely a good way to head into the Christmas season,” said Perini.

“It’s just a fantastic production for the whole family,” said Ballet Kelowna dancer Chris Larsen, who plays Herr Drosselmeyer. “It gets people in the mood for Christmas and it’s magical and fun for everybody, young and old.”

Performances of the Nutcracker take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre Dec. 7-9.

Information about tickets and show times can be found at the theatre website.