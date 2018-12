5 things to do this weekend for Friday, December 7, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

1 – Aurora Winter Festival

On Going until December 30

Concord Pacific Place, Vancouver

Aurorawinterfestival.com

2 – Christmas Magic at Britannia Mine Museum

December 8 10AM-3PM

Britannia Mine Museum, Britannia Beach





3 – SPCA Photos with Santa

December 9 10AM-4PM

SPCA West Vancouver Branch

Spca.bc.ca

4 – Weirdos Holiday Market

December 8 & 9 11AM-6PM

The Hall at 1739 Venables St, Vancouver

Eastvillagevancouver.ca

5 – Savour the Sun

December 7-9

Sun Peaks Resort

Sunpeaksresort.com