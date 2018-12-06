2 Durham students get ill after eating pot cookies in school

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police in Oshawa, Ont., say two students at a middle school fell ill after eating home-baked cannabis cookies.

They say one of the students took several cookies to the public school and ate them with a friend.

Both were taken to hospital for observation.

Officers say one of the students’ parents, who has a medical cannabis licence, had made the cookies for his personal consumption.

Police say the Children’s Aid Society will be contacted to conduct a review.

Police say they have taken the time to educate students, parents, caregivers and teachers about the dangers and risks of consuming drugs at such an early age.

The small community school has students from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8.