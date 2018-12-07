Lifestyle
December 7, 2018 12:00 am
Updated: December 7, 2018 10:23 am

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies helps turn treats into real toys for children in need

By The Morning Show Global News

'How to Cake It' host Yolanda Gampp shows us how you can make a toy-shaped treat from Kellogg's Rice Krispies and help out a child in need through the #TreatsForToys program.

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies #TreatsForToys is the ultimate holiday activity for giving back to those in need! Simply create a toy-shaped Rice Krispies treat and share your creation on social media with #TreatsForToys or at TreatsForToys.ca. For each creation shared, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies will donate $20 to The Salvation Army to buy a real toy for a child in need (maximum donation of $30,000). Visit TreatsForToys.ca for toy-shaped treats inspirations, recipes and more!

Find the Kellogg’s Rice Krispies original recipe here.

