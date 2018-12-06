Vernon RCMP uncover weapons and imitation weapons in vehicle search

RCMP in Vernon seized some weapons Thursday morning but police said most of them weren’t real.
A witness said they spotted RCMP searching a vehicle in a strip mall parking lot in the Okanagan Landing area of Vernon at around 10:30 on Thursday morning.
The witness saw guns on the ground but said it wasn’t clear who they belonged to.
– more coming
