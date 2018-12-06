3 tips for entertaining in a small space this holiday season

Inviting people over for the holidays but have no idea how to cram them all into your small apartment?
Home decor expert Karl Lohnes has a few smart tips on how to entertain like a pro in a small space:
1. Use the curtain rod in your spare bathroom as a coat rack.
This is particularly useful if the front hall closet is already full.
2. Create a children’s play area in another room.
You can set up a place to watch videos and some snacks so when the kids need to get away from the adults, you can tell them there’s a place for them to go.
3. Stagger your guests.
Have families and children come between 4 – 7 p.m. and invite the party people to come around 8 p.m.
That way you don’t have as many people in your space.
