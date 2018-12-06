Buyer beware: Royal Winnipeg Ballet ticket scam

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is warning guests that the Nutcracker tickets they bought may not be valid.

The RWB has noticed several fraudulent websites and online ads promoting their upcoming Nutcracker ballet.

Tickets from these sites charge significantly more than regular tickets and will not scan in at the door. The RWB does not sell tickets through any third-party websites.

Nutcracker begins Wed. Dec. 19 and ends with an afternoon matinee on Dec. 29. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased through the RWB’s box office or website.

