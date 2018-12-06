Premier Ford to meet Mayor Tory at Queen’s Park

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sit down with Toronto Mayor John Tory Thursday morning for the first time since winning the municipal election in October.

Both leaders are expected to discuss shared priorities and key files such as public transit and affordable housing.

The meeting comes a day after Toronto city council voted to double its office staffing budgets to accommodate the constituency workload anticipated when the Ford government shrunk the size of council from 47 to 25 seats just weeks before the municipal election.

In an interview with Global News in September, Ford said his relationship with Tory and council was “not damaged at all.”

