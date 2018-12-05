Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Mississauga

Peel regional police say one man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed by another man at a Mississauga residence.

Officers say they received a call that a stabbing had occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Corliss Crescent and Morning Star Drive.

A man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Peel police said the suspect fled the scene but that they know who he is and are on the scene searching for the individual.

They said there is no threat to public safety.

