Canada
December 5, 2018 10:26 pm

Kingston youngsters, police take part in 4th annual Shop with a Cop event

By Videographer  Global News

Almost 20 Kingston youngsters took part in the fourth annual Shop with a Cop event at the Cataraqui Centre.

A A

There was a heavy police presence at the Cataraqui Centre on Wednesday, but it was all for a good cause as Kingston’s annual Shop with a Cop event took place.

With the help of numerous sponsors, local police officers took nearly 20 youngsters on a holiday shopping trip at the west-end mall.

READ MORE: Local students get in some holiday shopping during annual Cop Shop


Story continues below

“We like to pick kids that would never have this positive engagement with police officers and then also maybe somebody that can be having a bad year or a bad time,” explained Const. Carolyn Gauthier with the Kingston police.

“Just a little help will put a smile on their face, or a little something under the tree can make things go a long way for a family at this time of year.”

READ MORE: Kids go on shopping spree with Peterborough police during Cop Shop

This marks the fourth year for the Kingston event. Only 17 Grade 7 and 8 students were chosen out of the 143 young people who applied.

Each youngster received a $200 gift card, which they used to buy gifts for their families, and police will help to wrap the gifts before they’re delivered.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carolyn Gauthier
Cataraqui Centre
Kingston
Kingston Police
Kingston police community programs
Kingston Police Service
Shop with a Cop
Shop with a Cop Kingston
shopping spree

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News