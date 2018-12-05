Kingston youngsters, police take part in 4th annual Shop with a Cop event

There was a heavy police presence at the Cataraqui Centre on Wednesday, but it was all for a good cause as Kingston’s annual Shop with a Cop event took place.

With the help of numerous sponsors, local police officers took nearly 20 youngsters on a holiday shopping trip at the west-end mall.

“We like to pick kids that would never have this positive engagement with police officers and then also maybe somebody that can be having a bad year or a bad time,” explained Const. Carolyn Gauthier with the Kingston police.

“Just a little help will put a smile on their face, or a little something under the tree can make things go a long way for a family at this time of year.”

This marks the fourth year for the Kingston event. Only 17 Grade 7 and 8 students were chosen out of the 143 young people who applied.

Each youngster received a $200 gift card, which they used to buy gifts for their families, and police will help to wrap the gifts before they’re delivered.