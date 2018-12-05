Rockslide closes Highway 3 east of Hope

A rockslide has forced the closure of Highway 3 near Hope, B.C.

The scene on #BCHwy3, 11 km east of #HopeBC, where a rockslide closed the highway last night. @TranBC Geotechnical assessment is happening this morning. Check @DriveBC for updates: https://t.co/kX4ZFiVgZI pic.twitter.com/MaLc0TRodB pic.twitter.com/ek7q9f91wz — Emil Anderson Maintenance Co. Ltd. (@EAMOperations) December 5, 2018

The slide occurred Tuesday night about 10 kilometres east of Hope. No one was injured and no vehicles were damaged.

The highway is shut down between First Avalanche Gate and the Sunshine Valley.

A geotechnical assessment is underway and work to clear the rocks and debris has started.

@EAMOperations has heavy equipment on site on #BCHwy3, 11 km east of #HopeBC, where a rockslide closed the highway last night.@TranBC geotechnical assessment is happening this morning. Check @DriveBC for updates: https://t.co/kX4ZFiVgZI pic.twitter.com/MaLc0TRodB pic.twitter.com/4O0otspfU7 — Emil Anderson Maintenance Co. Ltd. (@EAMOperations) December 5, 2018

The Ministry of Transportation hopes to have one lane open in each direction on Wednesday afternoon. It could be another 10 days before all lanes are open.