Rockslide closes Highway 3 east of Hope
A A
A rockslide has forced the closure of Highway 3 near Hope, B.C.
The slide occurred Tuesday night about 10 kilometres east of Hope. No one was injured and no vehicles were damaged.
READ MORE: Malahat Highway reopens after rock slide
The highway is shut down between First Avalanche Gate and the Sunshine Valley.
A geotechnical assessment is underway and work to clear the rocks and debris has started.
The Ministry of Transportation hopes to have one lane open in each direction on Wednesday afternoon. It could be another 10 days before all lanes are open.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.