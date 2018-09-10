Malahat
Malahat Highway reopens after rock slide

The Malahat Highway was completely shut down Monday morning at Tunnel Hill due to a rock slide.

The road, which connects Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island, was blocked in both directions.

A pickup truck driving in the northbound lane was hit by a falling rock. There was minor damage to the vehicle.

This section of the Trans-Canada highway is often shut down. The last closure was on Aug. 22 because of a fatal collision.

The road was re-opened sometime after 11 a.m.

