Malahat Highway reopens after rock slide
The Malahat Highway was completely shut down Monday morning at Tunnel Hill due to a rock slide.
The road, which connects Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island, was blocked in both directions.
A pickup truck driving in the northbound lane was hit by a falling rock. There was minor damage to the vehicle.
This section of the Trans-Canada highway is often shut down. The last closure was on Aug. 22 because of a fatal collision.
The road was re-opened sometime after 11 a.m.
