Oh snap!: Kellogg’s worker pleads guilty after peeing on Rice Krispies conveyor belt

A man who worked at a Kellogg’s factory in Tennessee, and who posted a video online showing himself urinating on a Rice Krispies cereal conveyor belt, pleaded guilty to charges last week.

Gregory Stanton plead guilty Friday to tampering with a consumer product after peeing all over the breakfast cereal in the Memphis factory several years ago, according to WREG News.

Stanton worked at the factory in 2014 and posted graphic video online in 2016, forcing the cereal maker to call authorities and launch an investigation after being made aware of the incident.

READ MORE: Kellogg’s ‘outraged’ by video of man allegedly urinating on factory assembly line

“It is important to note that any products that could be potentially impacted would be very limited and past their expiration dates,” the company said in a statement at the time. “We are outraged by this completely unacceptable situation, and we will work closely with authorities to prosecute to the full extent of the law.”

The video shows the man urinating on the moving conveyor belt as the quick-to-go-soggy cereal whizzes past.

According to WREG News, at the time the video was recorded, the factory’s workers union was involved in a labour dispute, adding that it remains unclear what prompted the man’s actions.