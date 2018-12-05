Canada
Regina asking residents to limit water use after power outage

The City of Regina said on Wednesday (Dec. 5) that the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant said it has experienced numerous power outages since Sunday.

The longest the power was out at the plant was for 10 hours.

City officials are asking residents to limit water to essential use only while emergency power is installed at the plant.

While this is being done, water may be discoloured as it is coming from city reservoirs and wells, but it is still safe.

