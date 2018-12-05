More than 200 Manitobans busted for distracted driving in November

Manitoba’s new distracted driving laws, which came into effect Nov. 1, don’t seem to be having much impact on scofflaw drivers.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance, a total of 237 drivers province-wide have had their licenses suspended for the minimum three-day period since since the new penalties came into place.

“Distracted driving remains a very serious road safety issue for Manitobans,” said MPI’s Satvir Jatana Wednesday.

“In 2017 alone, distracted driving was a contributing factor in more than 15,000 collisions, while 30 Manitobans lost their lives in distracted-related motor vehicle collisions.”

Drivers convicted of using a device while driving face a $672 fine, five demerits and an immediate roadside suspension.

The 237 distracted drivers include 149 within the city of Winnipeg, 21 in Brandon, and 67 throughout the rest of the province.

“Our officers regularly see distracted drivers cause collisions that result in serious injury and even death on roadways throughout the province,” said Scott Kolody, Manitoba RCMP’s commanding officer and president of the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police.

“These new, strong penalties send a very clear message that such driving behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Officers across the province will continue to look for, ticket and suspend distracted drivers so that Manitoba roads are safer for everyone.”

